USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Commissioning

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Aug 8, 2020) The newly-commissioned Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) comes to life during it’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. LCS 19, the seventh ship in naval history to be named St. Louis, will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

