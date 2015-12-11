Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Commissioning

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Aug 8, 2020) The newly-commissioned Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) comes to life during it’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. LCS 19, the seventh ship in naval history to be named St. Louis, will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2015
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 14:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

