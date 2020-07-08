A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, carrying humanitarian aid supplies bound for Beirut, Lebanon, taxis on to the flightline at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 7, 2020. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy-Beirut and USAID to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 04:47 Photo ID: 6300658 VIRIN: 200807-F-XF990-0092 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.76 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Lauren Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.