Humanitarian aid supplies bound for Beirut, Lebanon, are loaded on to a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 7, 2020. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy-Beirut and USAID to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 04:56
|Photo ID:
|6300653
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-XF990-0028
|Resolution:
|4930x3287
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Lauren Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
