    U.S. delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon [Image 2 of 11]

    U.S. delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons  

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    Humanitarian aid supplies bound for Beirut, Lebanon, are loaded on to a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 7, 2020. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy-Beirut and USAID to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 04:57
    Photo ID: 6300652
    VIRIN: 200807-F-XF990-0020
    Resolution: 5183x3455
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Lauren Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    C-17 Globemaster III
    loadmaster
    HADR
    Beirut
    AFCENT
    USAID
    1 CTCS
    Al Udeid Air Base
    LEBANONSUPPORT

