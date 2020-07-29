Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Hunter Roth, I Corps Best Warrior

    SGT Hunter Roth, I Corps Best Warrior

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    42nd Military Police Brigade

    SGT Hunter Roth, 504th Military Police Bn, 42nd Military Police Bde, competes in the physical portion of the mystery stage during the I Corps Best Warrior Competition. The I Corps Best Warrior drew competitors from all subordinate units on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Roth was the NCO winner of I Corps Best Warrior.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 19:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Hunter Roth, I Corps Best Warrior [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

