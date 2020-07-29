SGT Hunter Roth, a Military Policeman with 504th MP Bn, 42nd MP Bde, competes in the 9-line MEDEVAC portion of the I Corps Best Warrior Competition. The 9-line MEDEVAC communication lane was part of the Mystery Event portion of the competition, where competitors did not know the specifics of the stage until they arrived at it. The I Corps Best Warrior drew competitors from all subordinate units on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Roth was the NCO winner of I Corps Best Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6300416
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-GJ532-900
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Hometown:
|BISMARCK, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SGT Hunter Roth, I Corps Best Warrior [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
