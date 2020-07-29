Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Hunter Roth, I Corps Best Warrior [Image 1 of 4]

    SGT Hunter Roth, I Corps Best Warrior

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    42nd Military Police Brigade

    SGT Hunter Roth, a Military Policeman with 504th MP Bn, 42nd MP Bde, competes in the 9-line MEDEVAC portion of the I Corps Best Warrior Competition. The 9-line MEDEVAC communication lane was part of the Mystery Event portion of the competition, where competitors did not know the specifics of the stage until they arrived at it. The I Corps Best Warrior drew competitors from all subordinate units on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Roth was the NCO winner of I Corps Best Warrior.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Hunter Roth, I Corps Best Warrior [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LTG George visits I Corps Best Warrior

