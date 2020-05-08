Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations [Image 15 of 28]

    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kenny Clark, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, writes down a question for another member to answer as part of a team-building exercise during a Pause for Race Relations event at Dover, Delaware, Aug. 5, 2020. A variety of events on base was scheduled Aug. 5-7 to create a safe and open environment for educating and allowing Airmen to express emotions on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 19:47
    Photo ID: 6300402
    VIRIN: 200805-F-NX530-4028
    Resolution: 7924x5257
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations [Image 28 of 28], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations
    Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    event
    Delaware
    team building
    Air Mobility Command
    relations
    USNORTHCOM
    18th Air Force
    Del
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    Race
    United States Northern Command
    Bedrock
    United States Transportation Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    USTRANSCOM
    DAFB
    18AF
    436AW
    A Pause for Race Relations
    erase hate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT