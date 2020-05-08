Dover AFB takes A Pause for Race Relations

Senior Airman Kenny Clark, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, writes down a question for another member to answer as part of a team-building exercise during a Pause for Race Relations event at Dover, Delaware, Aug. 5, 2020. A variety of events on base was scheduled Aug. 5-7 to create a safe and open environment for educating and allowing Airmen to express emotions on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

