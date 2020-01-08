Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias [Image 4 of 4]

    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Maj. Abby Dolak 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    916th Air Refueling Wing crew boards a KC-46A Pegasus at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Aug. 1, 2020. The aircraft was one of three relocated to McConnell AFB, Kan. ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 13:51
    Photo ID: 6299957
    VIRIN: 200801-F-UU106-1171
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Abby Dolak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias
    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias
    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias
    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson
    Pegasus
    916th ARW
    SJAFB
    KC46
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT