Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. - Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah J. Brewer,

188th Force Support Squadron superintendent, retired from the 188th Wing

Aug. 1, 2020.



Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a small group of friends and

colleagues were able to gather at the base dining facility to celebrate

Brewer's career and see him off on his next adventure.

