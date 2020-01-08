EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. - Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah J. Brewer,
188th Force Support Squadron superintendent, retired from the 188th Wing
Aug. 1, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a small group of friends and
colleagues were able to gather at the base dining facility to celebrate
Brewer's career and see him off on his next adventure.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 13:53
|Photo ID:
|6299893
|VIRIN:
|200801-Z-RW506-605
|Resolution:
|1024x1024
|Size:
|224.52 KB
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Hometown:
|ANDERSON, MO, US
|Hometown:
|JOPLIN, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years
LEAVE A COMMENT