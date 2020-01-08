Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Capt. Dylan Hollums 

    188th Wing

    EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. - Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah J. Brewer,
    188th Force Support Squadron superintendent, retired from the 188th Wing
    Aug. 1, 2020.

    Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a small group of friends and
    colleagues were able to gather at the base dining facility to celebrate
    Brewer's career and see him off on his next adventure.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 13:53
    Photo ID: 6299893
    VIRIN: 200801-Z-RW506-605
    Resolution: 1024x1024
    Size: 224.52 KB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Hometown: ANDERSON, MO, US
    Hometown: JOPLIN, MO, US
