Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon [Image 10 of 10]

    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon

    QATAR

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron prepare medical supplies bound for Beirut, Lebanon, from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 7, 2020. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces and U.S. Embassy-Beirut to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 12:39
    Photo ID: 6299752
    VIRIN: 200807-F-VH373-0088
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon
    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    C-17 Globemaster III
    humanitarian relief
    HADR
    Beirut
    Lebanon
    AFCENT
    Port Dawgs
    USAID
    humanitarian assistance
    OFDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT