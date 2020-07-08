U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron prepare medical supplies bound for Beirut, Lebanon, from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 7, 2020. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces and U.S. Embassy-Beirut to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 12:38 Photo ID: 6299750 VIRIN: 200807-F-VH373-0102 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.34 MB Location: QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.