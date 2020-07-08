WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2010) Vice Adm. John Mustin is administered the oath of office by Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday before assuming the office the Chief of Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6299732
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-GB595-022
|Resolution:
|4465x3380
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
