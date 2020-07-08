Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command

WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2010) Vice Adm. John Mustin is administered the oath of office by Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday before assuming the office the Chief of Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)

