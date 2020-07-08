Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2010) Vice Adm. John Mustin is administered the oath of office by Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday before assuming the office the Chief of Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve

