WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2010) Vice Adm. Luke McCollum and his wife depart from the Chief of Navy Reserve change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. McCollum was relieved by Mustin at the ceremony. McCollum retired after 37 years of service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jennifer Kirkman/Released)

