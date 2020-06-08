Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Kitchener visits USS Higgins [Image 2 of 2]

    VADM Kitchener visits USS Higgins

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200806-N-SB299-1190
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Kitchener evaluated Higgins’ readiness and met with junior Sailors during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

