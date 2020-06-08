Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Kitchener visits USS Higgins [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200806-N-SB299-1060
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Cmdr. Nick Wissel, the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) salute the ensign during colors. Kitchener evaluated Higgins’ readiness and met with junior Sailors during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Kitchener visits USS Higgins [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS

    VADM Kitchener visits USS Higgins
    CNSP

