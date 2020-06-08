VADM Kitchener visits USS Higgins

200806-N-SB299-1060

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Cmdr. Nick Wissel, the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) salute the ensign during colors. Kitchener evaluated Higgins’ readiness and met with junior Sailors during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

