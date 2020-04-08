200804-N-HG846-1205

ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) Gunner's Mate Chief Petty Officer Christopher DiBernardie and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Christian Davis conduct a live-fire exercise using a M240B machine gun on the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific in (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

