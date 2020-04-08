200804-N-HG846-1104

ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors launch a U.S. Coast Guard rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) from the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. ( (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

