Ramstein Airman helps save toddler

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Drake, 1st Combat Communications client systems technician, stands in front of a wing sign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2020. Drake saved a two-year-old girl from drowning at a popular lake in southwest Germany, Aug. 2, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
