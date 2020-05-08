Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Drake, 1st Combat Communications client systems technician, stands in front of a wing sign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2020. Drake saved a two-year-old girl from drowning at a popular lake in southwest Germany, Aug. 2, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    This work, Ramstein Airman helps save toddler [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Ramstein Air Base
    RAB
    52nd Force Support Squadron
    Drowning toddler
    Bostalsee reservoir
    1st Combat Communications

