Sgt. Francesca Cyma, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, stands guard, backing up the contractor gate guards, at a Pulaski Barracks gate in Kaiserslautern, Germany as part of a Troop Diversion exercise during Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Month.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 07:25
|Photo ID:
|6299437
|VIRIN:
|200806-A-VE918-932
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyma [Image 2 of 2], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Everyone should take Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection seriously every day
