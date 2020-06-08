Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyma [Image 1 of 2]

    Cyma

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Sgt. Francesca Cyma, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, stands guard, backing up the contractor gate guards, at a Pulaski Barracks gate in Kaiserslautern, Germany as part of a Troop Diversion exercise during Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Month.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 07:25
    Photo ID: 6299437
    VIRIN: 200806-A-VE918-932
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyma [Image 2 of 2], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

