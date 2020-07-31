PHILIPPINE SEA (July 31, 2020) – A civilian mariner assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) attaches supplies to an SA-330J Super Puma helicopter on the ship’s flight deck during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). (U.S. Navy photo by Stephen Bowen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 06:49 Photo ID: 6299425 VIRIN: 200731-N-UA460-0005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.