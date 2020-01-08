Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 5 of 8]

    USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 31, 2020) – An SA-330J Super Puma helicopter lifts off with supplies from the flight deck of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during an underway replenishment with John Ericsson and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). (U.S. Navy photo by Stephen Bowen)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 06:49
    Photo ID: 6299423
    VIRIN: 200801-N-UA460-0003
    Resolution: 1512x1080
    Size: 858.23 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    RAS
    UNREP
    South China Sea
    MSC
    Richard E. Byrd
    John Ericsson

