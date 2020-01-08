PHILIPPINE SEA (July 31, 2020) – An SA-330J Super Puma helicopter lifts off with supplies from the flight deck of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during an underway replenishment with John Ericsson and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). (U.S. Navy photo by Stephen Bowen)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6299423
|VIRIN:
|200801-N-UA460-0003
|Resolution:
|1512x1080
|Size:
|858.23 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
