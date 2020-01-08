USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 31, 2020) – An SA-330J Super Puma helicopter lifts off with supplies from the flight deck of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during an underway replenishment with John Ericsson and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). (U.S. Navy photo by Stephen Bowen)

