ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) Aerographer’s Mate Airman Cheyanne Birkett (Left), from Dallas, Texas, and Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Jordan Messisco, from Twin Lakes, Wis., launch a drifting buoy over the side of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

