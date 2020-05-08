Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John McGovern 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200804-N-SH168-2280

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Curtis Isom, from Compton, Calif., reloads an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan McGovern)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

