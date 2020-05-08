200804-N-SH168-2280
PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Curtis Isom, from Compton, Calif., reloads an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan McGovern)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 01:38
|Photo ID:
|6299211
|VIRIN:
|200804-N-SH168-2280
|Resolution:
|3844x2746
|Size:
|974.49 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT