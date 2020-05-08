Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Seaman Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200804-N-KF697-2117

    (PACIFIC OCEAN) (August 4, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Richard Swafford, from Hesperia, Calif., fires an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 01:38
    Photo ID: 6299200
    VIRIN: 200804-N-KF697-2117
    Resolution: 3777x2514
    Size: 698.39 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

