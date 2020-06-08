Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VRC-40 and VAW-123 Return to Norfolk [Image 4 of 9]

    VRC-40 and VAW-123 Return to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Pastrick 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug 6, 2020) Sailors assigned to the “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 return home to Naval Station Norfolk August 6, 2020. The squadron has supported the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) carrier strike group which has been underway for more than 200 consecutive days. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VRC-40 and VAW-123 Return to Norfolk [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jason Pastrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    VRC40
    CVN 69
    Rawhides
    VAW123
    Screwtops

