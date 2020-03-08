SJAFB Tropical Storm Isaias Preparation

An Airman from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, loads his luggage into a truck August 3, 2020. Multiple F-15E Strike Eagles flew to Tyndall AFB, Florida, in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)
