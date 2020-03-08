Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB Tropical Storm Isaias Preparation [Image 1 of 2]

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An Airman from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, loads his luggage into a truck August 3, 2020. Multiple F-15E Strike Eagles flew to Tyndall AFB, Florida, in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 14:53
    Photo ID: 6298566
    VIRIN: 200803-F-DR848-1003
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB Tropical Storm Isaias Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TropicalStorm #F-15EStrikeEagle #Ready #Preparation

