SJAFB Tropical Storm Isaias Preparation

Aircrew review flight information before taking off in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 3, 2020. F-15E’s departed the base in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

