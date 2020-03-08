Aircrew review flight information before taking off in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 3, 2020. F-15E’s departed the base in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6298551
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-JN771-1032
|Resolution:
|4070x2907
|Size:
|828.06 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SJAFB Tropical Storm Isaias Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
