An F-15E Strike Eagle takes off at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 3, 2020. The fighter jets departed in preparation for tropical storm Isaias. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6298548
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-JN771-1060
|Resolution:
|3428x2449
|Size:
|963.67 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SJAFB Tropical Storm Isaias Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
