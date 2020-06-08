The new Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 6, 2020. Following graduation on Aug. 7, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 14:45 Photo ID: 6298544 VIRIN: 200806-M-OQ594-1102 Resolution: 4007x2671 Size: 1.83 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Motivstional Run [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.