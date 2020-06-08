Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Motivstional Run [Image 1 of 7]

    India Company Motivstional Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The new Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 6, 2020. Following graduation on Aug. 7, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

