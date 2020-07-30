Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Achieving goals during Kansas National Guards COVID-19 response

    LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been assisting communities with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spc. Gabriella Guzman is one of those Soldiers. Guzman, in addition to being a combat medic with the 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery, Hutchison, is also a college student currently attending Wichita State University. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020
