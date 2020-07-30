Achieving goals during Kansas National Guards COVID-19 response

Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been assisting communities with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spc. Gabriella Guzman is one of those Soldiers. Guzman, in addition to being a combat medic with the 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery, Hutchison, is also a college student currently attending Wichita State University. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
