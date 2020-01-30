Ellsworth supports Charleston C-17s during hurricane

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2020

    Photo by Airman Quentin Marx 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., load onto a 28th Logistics Readiness Squadron bus upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 1, 2020. Ellsworth has a support agreement with the South Carolina base for these types of situations, and hosted Charleston C-17s in September 2019 in advance of Hurricane Dorian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quentin Marx)

