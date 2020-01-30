Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., load onto a 28th Logistics Readiness Squadron bus upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 1, 2020. Ellsworth has a support agreement with the South Carolina base for these types of situations, and hosted Charleston C-17s in September 2019 in advance of Hurricane Dorian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quentin Marx)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6298308
|VIRIN:
|200801-F-YM413-0086
|Resolution:
|6416x2845
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ellsworth supports Charleston C-17s during hurricane [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Quentin Marx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT