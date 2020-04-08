Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth supports Charleston C-17s during hurricane [Image 1 of 3]

    Ellsworth supports Charleston C-17s during hurricane

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicolas Erwin 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 3, 2020, to return to its home station after they evacuated to Ellsworth Aug. 1, 2020. Approximately 11 C-17s from JB Charleston evacuated to Ellsworth in response to Hurricane Isaias. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth supports Charleston C-17s during hurricane [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

