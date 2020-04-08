A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 3, 2020, to return to its home station after they evacuated to Ellsworth Aug. 1, 2020. Approximately 11 C-17s from JB Charleston evacuated to Ellsworth in response to Hurricane Isaias. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6298306
|VIRIN:
|200804-F-RU464-0059
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.54 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Ellsworth supports Charleston C-17s during hurricane
