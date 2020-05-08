Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 5, 2020) – Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MV-22 Osprey, attached to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced) 164, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)
