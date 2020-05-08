Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 5, 2020) – Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MV-22 Osprey, attached to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced) 164, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 11:12
    Photo ID: 6298280
    VIRIN: 200805-N-IV962-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway, by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    15th MEU
    MV-22 Osprey
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

