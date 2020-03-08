Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    N.D. Air Guard fires weapons for training at Camp Ripley Training Center [Image 14 of 14]

    N.D. Air Guard fires weapons for training at Camp Ripley Training Center

    CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Johanna Ficcadenti, of the 119th Security Forces Squadron, smiles after firing an M240 machine gun at firing range targets at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Aug. 3, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 10:54
    Photo ID: 6298246
    VIRIN: 200803-Z-WA217-1286
    Resolution: 3900x2600
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.D. Air Guard fires weapons for training at Camp Ripley Training Center [Image 14 of 14], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS

