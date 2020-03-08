Airman 1st Class Johanna Ficcadenti, of the 119th Security Forces Squadron, smiles after firing an M240 machine gun at firing range targets at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Aug. 3, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6298246
|VIRIN:
|200803-Z-WA217-1286
|Resolution:
|3900x2600
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, N.D. Air Guard fires weapons for training at Camp Ripley Training Center [Image 14 of 14], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT