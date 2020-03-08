Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Sperle 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 3, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Scott Brown mans an M-240B machine gun during Small Craft Action Team (SCAT) training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 10:41
    Photo ID: 6298236
    VIRIN: 200803-N-GA608-1057
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHD8
    Sailors
    SCAT
    MKI

