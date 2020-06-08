RCC SE Jacksonville logo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 10:17
|Photo ID:
|6298209
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-CW570-001
|Resolution:
|3483x3483
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rerserve Component Command Southeast - Jacksonville Logo, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Reserve Region SE begins phased return to on-site Drill weekends
LEAVE A COMMENT