Fort Bragg welcomes new garrison commander

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2020) – The Home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces, welcomes new garrison commander, Col. Scott Pence, during an assumption of command ceremony at the Main Post Chapel, Aug. 5.

