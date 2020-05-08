Thunderbirds visit JBLE in preparation for CSAF flyover

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird members perform post-flight checks and maintenance on the aircraft after arriving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2020. The Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premiere demonstration team. The team visited JBLE-Langley to prepare for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 6 in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
