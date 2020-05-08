Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds visit JBLE in preparation for CSAF flyover [Image 4 of 6]

    Thunderbirds visit JBLE in preparation for CSAF flyover

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird members perform post-flight checks and maintenance on the aircraft after arriving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2020. The Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premiere demonstration team. The team visited JBLE-Langley to prepare for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 6 in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds visit JBLE in preparation for CSAF flyover [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

