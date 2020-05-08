Thunderbirds visit JBLE in preparation for CSAF flyover

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird team member takes video during the arrival of the aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2020. The Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premiere demonstration team. The team visited JBLE-Langley to prepare for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 6 in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 08:37
|Photo ID:
|6298088
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-UN009-1070
|Resolution:
|3403x2269
|Size:
|271.93 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
