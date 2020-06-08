Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness

    AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pose with breast cancer awareness shirts at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The Aviano Firefighter Association sold shirts and hoodies to donate money to a local hospital for breast cancer awareness month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 07:06
    Photo ID: 6298040
    VIRIN: 200806-F-HQ196-1021
    Resolution: 4166x2777
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness, by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    31CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT