USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Washdown

200804-N-FP334-1063 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Dylan Hardison, from San Bernardino, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), monitors the horizon for surface and air contacts as the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 07:28 Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US