    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Washdown [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Washdown

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200804-N-FP334-1063 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Dylan Hardison, from San Bernardino, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), monitors the horizon for surface and air contacts as the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 07:28
    Photo ID: 6298017
    VIRIN: 200804-N-FP334-1063
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Washdown [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

