200802-N-ML755-1063 GULF OF OMAN (August 2, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class David Bacchus, left, pins new collar device onto Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Caleb Barkle during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) August 2, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

