Sailor 360 on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson speaks at a Sailor 360 event onboard CFAS Aug. 6, 2020. Sailor 360 is the Navy’s newest leadership training program designed to enrich the professional development of its enlisted force and officer corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 03:09
|Photo ID:
|6297948
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-CA060-0011
|Resolution:
|5097x3641
|Size:
|650.7 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
