    Sailor 360 on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson speaks at a Sailor 360 event onboard CFAS Aug. 6, 2020. Sailor 360 is the Navy’s newest leadership training program designed to enrich the professional development of its enlisted force and officer corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
