    Warrior of the Week: Staff Sgt. Adam Hite

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Hite, 60th Force Support Squadron honor guard administrator, holds a U.S. flag at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 5, 2020. Hite is the Warrior of the Week from Aug. 2 - 8. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:55
    Photo ID: 6297849
    VIRIN: 200805-F-UO290-1001
    Resolution: 2110x2855
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week: Staff Sgt. Adam Hite, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    honor guard
    flag
    Warrior of the Week
    WoW
    Team Travis
    readyAF

