U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Hite, 60th Force Support Squadron honor guard administrator, holds a U.S. flag at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 5, 2020. Hite is the Warrior of the Week from Aug. 2 - 8. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 19:55
|Photo ID:
|6297849
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-UO290-1001
|Resolution:
|2110x2855
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warrior of the Week: Staff Sgt. Adam Hite, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
