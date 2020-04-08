USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony

200804-N-WI3650-1033 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 05, 2020) Capt. Marc D. Boran speaks to the crew aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) after turning command over to Capt. Paul Allgeier during a change of command ceremony. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

