Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    200804-N-WI3650-1033 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 05, 2020) Capt. Marc D. Boran speaks to the crew aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) after turning command over to Capt. Paul Allgeier during a change of command ceremony. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 18:58
    Photo ID: 6297809
    VIRIN: 200804-N-WI365-1033
    Resolution: 4752x3394
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    Chancellorsville
    CTF 70

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT