200804-N-WI3650-1033 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 05, 2020) Capt. Marc D. Boran speaks to the crew aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) after turning command over to Capt. Paul Allgeier during a change of command ceremony. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6297809
|VIRIN:
|200804-N-WI365-1033
|Resolution:
|4752x3394
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT