    Construction at Marysville Ring Levee [Image 5 of 8]

    Construction at Marysville Ring Levee

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Contruction work continues at Marysville Ring Levee Phase 2A South on July 24, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction at Marysville Ring Levee [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Sacramento District

