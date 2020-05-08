Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples Aug. 05, 2020 in Fort McDowell, Ariz. on the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation before transporting them to a state lab for testing. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6297520
|VIRIN:
|200805-Z-CC902-0044
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCDOWELL, AZ, US
This work, Arizona National Guard hosts COVID-19 test site with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
