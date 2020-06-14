Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen partake in chemical warfare training. [Image 5 of 10]

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen partake in chemical warfare training.

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing partake in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive warfare, or CBRNE, defense training course at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 14, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 13:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen partake in chemical warfare training. [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

